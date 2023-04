UNC kite yet to fly

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The strangest picture I have seen for some time is a photo op with UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar showing a girl how to fly a kite.

Persad-Bissessar's role as coach, instructor or exemplar must be questioned if, after eight years as opposition leader, she is still unable to get her own UNC kite off the ground.

Yet another UNC visual oxymoron courtesy the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation.

S RAMPERSAD

San Fernando