Struggle to survive in Grande

MP Roger Monroe - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Who really cares about the average man in this country? It's always a struggle to survive. It's always a struggle to live. It's always a struggle to make ends meet.

The rich will always stay rich and poor will continue to stay poor. What to do again to survive in this world?

Try as you might to make an honest dollar to put food on your table and to provide for your children and you can't even do that.

Both the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and the business community, together with the municipal police, removed vendors from the streets of Sangre Grande on March 31– month-end. Now that is wickedness.

Coming out of the pandemic where people lost jobs, income, more people opted for selling foodstuff to survive – and they take that away from them. What to do to survive?

They don't even want them to sell on Andre Street. They didn't even come up with a solution. But I thought Andre Street was dedicated to the vendors. They don't care how you live. What to do? How to survive? Where is MP Roger Monroe?

Those in authority and with connections are playing political football with people's lives and livelihood.

Another day in beautiful TT.

MARIA LEZAMA

Sangre Grande