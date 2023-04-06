Siparia labourer, 46, found dead in Santa Flora

File photo -

Relatives who went to search for the 46-year-old labourer who left home at Quarry Village, Siparia to go fishing on Tuesday, instead found his body in Santa Flora on Wednesday.

The police identified the victim as Harrison Deonarine. He left the family’s home, on Tuesday, at around 9 am, in his white B-11 Nissan Sunny car.

Deonarine told relatives he was going to Grand Ravine in Santa Flora to fish, in an area he usually frequented. He told them that he would pick up his friend at Darsan Trace in Siparia to accompany him.

When Deonarine failed to return on Tuesday night, relatives became worried.

Early the next day, Wednesday, relatives spoke to the friend’s daughter by phone, and she said Deonarine never visited their home. She added her father was also at home.

On Wednesday at 8.15 pm, relatives went to look for him at Grand Ravine and saw his car parked along the road. But he was not seen, and they continued searching for him.

They later found his body face down on the ground in an area overgrown with bushes. There were wounds to the head and left upper back.

Santa Flora police were alerted, and Sgt Ramkhelawan, acting Cpl Boodhai and PCs Bhagwandeen and Ramdass were among the first responders at the scene. Insp Ali, Sgt Haynes, acting Cpl Taikan, PC Mohammed, WPC Gilkes, and other police from the South Western Division visited.

DMO Dr Nalini Maharaj declared Deonarine dead and ordered his body be taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Acting Cpl Griffith, PC Henry, and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) officers also visited the scene and gathered evidence. The police do not yet have a motive and investigations are ongoing.