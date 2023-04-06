Prison officer, 43, robbed of gun in Curepe

File photo -

A 43-year-old prison officer was robbed of his service-issued pistol and car in Curepe on Wednesday night.

Police said the officer, who is assigned to the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, went to visit a friend at Fraser Street, Curepe, around 11 pm when he saw a white Toyota fielder wagon pull up behind his car.

Two masked men got out of Toyota, one of whom had a gun, and robbed the prison officer of his pistol and his brown Hyundai Elantra. The men drove off with both vehicles.

The prison officer ran to his friend and called the police. His car was tracked via GPS to the corner of Robert and Clare Streets, near the Old St Joseph Road, Laventille, at around 11.30 pm.

Port of Spain Task Force officers who responded found the prison officer's car and the Toyota wagon parked near an abandoned building. Investigators report the Toyota was stolen in Toco. The prison officer's gun remains missing. St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.