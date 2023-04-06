Princes Town man, 72, missing

-

A pensioner from Princes Town has been reported missing, and the police are calling on the public to help find him.

On Thursday, a police statement said Robert James Sooran, 72, of Malgretoute Road, was last seen on Wednesday.

The police gave no further information.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Princes Town police station at 655-2231, the police at 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or contact any police station.