President Kangaloo recovering after injury

President Christine Kangaloo -

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo is recovering at home after sustaining an injury while exercising.

A statement issued by the Office of the President (OTP) said Kangaloo was injured while exercising outdoors on Thursday.

The nature of the injury was not disclosed.

Kangaloo was examined by a doctor and is recovering at home.

The OTP said, "While injured, the President is not totally incapacitated."

On the advice of her doctor, Kangaloo will be working from home for at least two weeks while she recovers from her injury.

Kangaloo assumed office on March 20, succeeding outgoing president Paula-Mae Weekes.