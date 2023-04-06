MP elated as Manzanilla beach facility reopens Thursday

MP For Cumuto/Manzanilla Dr Rai Ragbir. FILE PHOTO -

FROM Thursday, the public can once again access and use the Manzanilla beach facility and Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir is elated.

In April 2022, the facility was closed for continued remedial work at the facility. Lifeguards were not on duty for some time and the public was encouraged to visit "other sites and attractions."

But in a press release on Wednesday, the Tourism Ministry said the facility will reopen as the "extensive refurbishment work" is complete, which includes the installation of a new waste water treatment plant, the repair and refurbishment of the lifeguard headquarters and booths, general and roof repair of the restaurant building, installation of a children's playpark and installation of an information booth.

On Tuesday, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and Ragbir toured the facility.

Mitchell said he is satisfied with the "improved space.

"The ministry is happy to welcome visitors to the facility once more and just in time for the Easter vacation period.

"We wish to thank the Manzanilla community and the public for being patient during the temporary closure and invite all to enjoy the space responsibly."

He said the ministry will continue to improve site, attractions and facilities across the country "to facilitate memorable experiences for visitors to our spaces."

Speaking to Newsday on Wednesday, Ragbir said he the community feels "blessed and totally fortunate."

He said he encourages staycations and believes domestic tourism in TT needs to be "enhanced more."

He urged beachgoers to be careful.

When it comes to the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road, Ragbir said the Works Ministry is monitoring it daily.