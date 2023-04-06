Merissa Aguilleira on MCC honorary life membership: I thought it was a prank

Merissa Aguilleira -

FROM the small village of Moruga to the renowned Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), former West Indies women’s cricketer Merissa Aguilleira is the first women’s cricketer from the Caribbean to become an honorary life member of the London-based club. Aguilleira was shocked when she heard the news, admitting she thought it was a prank.

Aguilleira is one of 17 new life members, but the only West Indian. Aguilleira, who retired from international cricket in 2019, is the 29th West Indies cricketer to become a life member. The other former TT and West Indies cricketers inducted previously are Deryck Murray (1990), Larry Gomes (1998), Brian Lara (2013) and Ian Bishop (2019).

“When they first e-mailed me about the award, I thought it was a prank,” Aguilleira laughed, when speaking to Newsday on Wednesday.

She said seeing the other great cricketers on the list made the moment even more special. “This morning when I woke up to that list I was most amazed. I was thankful, I was shocked. God alone knows how I felt within that moment. Actually seeing my name on top of that list and looking at MS Dhoni and the great Mithali Raj and all these inspirational leaders throughout the world (was unbelievable). It is just a blessing and I really thank God for the opportunity.”

Some of the other players named MCC members in 2023 are former India captain Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Kevin Pieterson (England), Suresh Raina (India), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Raj (India), Rachael Haynes (Australia) and Laura Marsh (England).

Aguilleira, 37, played in over 100 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and captained the West Indies Women from 2009 to 2015, a period during which she led the team to the final of the International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup in India in 2013, and the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 in 2010, 2012 and 2014. She was part of the 2016 ICC Women’s World T20 winning team in India.

Aguilleira rated the MCC honorary membership as one of the best achievements of her career. “The World Cup (win) will be first on my list, but this opportunity I will rank second knowing that I have been appreciated not just from the people of the Caribbean, but from one of the most prestigious cricket clubs in the world.”

In her primary role as a wicket-keeper, she has over 100 dismissals in ODI cricket and has more than 70 dismissals in T20 internationals (T20Is) in 95 matches she has played.

Having made her ODI debut against the Netherlands women in July of 2008 and her T20I debut against South Africa in June of 2009, she played 112 ODI matches, amassing 1752 runs at an average of 20.61 and played 95 T20Is, scoring 768 runs at an average of 14.49.

Aguilliera, who has remained close to the game of cricket since her retirement, hopes her achievement inspires others. “It is an opportunity not just for me but for other cricketers around the Caribbean to see that once you work hard you will be rewarded for it.”

Growing up in Moruga there were people who tried to crush her dreams, but Aguilliera said the support of her parents and family helped her ignore the doubters.

“I really want to commend my parents…it had days where I really wanted to give up, but they kept giving me that inspiration that I needed to push through. I remember there was a day I was training at the savannah in Marac and this young man came…and he was like, ‘You are not going anywhere, you staying right here.’ When he did that I got even more inspired to do my best.”

Aguilleira said when she began playing cricket it was only for the love as she never thought it would become a career.

NEW MCC LIFE MEMBERS:

Merissa Aguilleira (West Indies); MS Dhoni (India 2004–2019); Jhulan Goswami (India); Jenny Gunn (England); Muhammad Hafeez (Pakistan); Rachael Haynes (Australia); Laura Marsh (England); Eoin Morgan (England); Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh); Kevin Pietersen (England); Suresh Raina (India); Mithali Raj (India); Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand); Yuvraj Singh (India); Anya Shrubsole (England); Dale Steyn (South Africa); Ross Taylor (New Zealand)