'It's about what Tobago wants' – Farley: New political party by April 17

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, centre, speaks to media at a meeting attended by 13 THA executive members and their supporters at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on Tuesday. The meeting was held to discuss the formation of a new party to be led by Augustine. - David Reid

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced on Tuesday night that a name, symbol and colour for the new political party in Tobago should be finalised on April 17.

Augustine spoke to reporters after he and other THA executive members met for almost five hours with supporters at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

The 13 executive members had resigned from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) on December 5, and declared themselves independents in the THA.

It was envisaged that a name for the party and other related matters would have been announced on Tuesday.

But by the time the meeting ended, shortly before 10 pm, no decision was taken.

Saying numerous suggestions were put forward in relation to a name for the party, Augustine said those have narrowed down significantly. He said a five-member committee would review submissions and make a final determination.

Augustine reiterated that he had been asked to serve as the party’s interim leader but there would be an internal election in due course. He said Tobagonians would be happy with the party when it was up and running.

In an interview before the meeting, Augustine said he was confident Tobago could build out a political organisation that was truly responsive to the island’s needs and wants.

“This is about what Tobagonians want, ultimately,” Augustine said, adding he felt privileged to be a part of the process.

“We have learnt from the mistakes of the past which is to not go top-down in the approach but to go bottom-up in the approach.”

He also poured cold water on PDP political leader Watson Duke’s view, during a television interview on Monday, that the new party would be a fraud.

“I expect Mr Duke to consider anything that is democratic as fraudulent. So I am not surprised by his comments and that’s fine. It may very well be the fox saying the grapes are sour.

“But more than that, we have to recall this came after a point where Mr Duke had disagreements with members of the executive, with the team of which he was a part of and leader of.”

He continued, “It came after him berating many of us publicly, the name calling, the lies even, that were told, the instruction to leave his party, leave the thing alone, 'it’s mine, I am the owner.' And after hearing all of that, we gave him what is his. We are not going to fight you for what is yours.”

Augustine said, unlike what has happened in the past, his team did not go to court to fight over a name, symbol and constitution.

Augustine said the party would be owned by the people.

“Because God forbid something happens to Farley as chief secretary now. What if I become ill and I can’t carry on duties? What if circumstances prevent me from carrying on? There must be a structure in place that will facilitate continuity."

He said such a scenario has never been seen before on the country’s political landscape.

“This is also the very first time in the history of the country that a team that is in power is also facilitating a new party being formed.

“This is unheard of. Normally new parties are formed when people are out of power and they are somewhere lost in opposition and they have no seats and struggling to make it. This is the complete opposite.”

Augustine said people from all of the Tobago’s electoral districts were represented at the meeting.