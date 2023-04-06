Inshan Ishmael wants Cro Cro to ask people to stop sharing his calypso

Inshan Ishmael -

BAMBOO No 2 businessman Inshan Ishmael wants veteran calypsonian Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins to ask the public to stop sharing the original version of his 2023 calypso, Another Sat Maraj is Outside.

On Wednesday, Ishmael’s attorney, Richard Jaggasar, wrote to Rawlins's’s attorney Kareem Marcelle with the request.

Jaggasar said the song continues to be shared by the public despite there being an injunction restraining Rawlins from performing the song unless edited to remove the “offending portions” of it and also prevents the calypsonian’s servants, agents, or otherwise, from re-distributing, publishing, disseminating or posting the song not only at concerts but on social media as well.

The order was granted by Justice Frank Seepersad on March 18, hours before Rawlins’s concert series that weekend in San Fernando and Port of Spain.

However, Jaggasar said days after the order was made, unedited versions of the song, along with the injunction were reposted on several social media platforms. He identified three particular repostings and provided screenshots of them.

Jaggasar said if the need arose, his client will file claims against everyone who republishes the defamatory lyrics.

However, he asked Marcelle to invite his client to “openly and publicly ask these persons and

like-minded persons to cease and desist from republishing/reposting the defamatory song as

same amounts to a breach of the court order.”

The attorney was given 24 hours to make a public statement and warned that if his client failed or refused to ask the public to stop sharing the original version of the song, “the necessary steps to enforce the court order” will be taken.

In response, Marcelle, who appears with Senior Counsel Gilbert Peterson for Rawlins, asked for more time to respond since his client was in the process of retaining additional counsel.

Marcelle asked for 45 days or until May 31.

Jaggasar declined.

On Thursday, Jaggasar told Marcelle he found the request to be “wholly unreasonable and prejudicial” and would only agree to two weeks.

Jaggasar reminded that the judge had set the matter for trial in November and Rawlins already had two attorneys. He said the request for a seven-week extension was “odd.”

“In these circumstances, we feel we will be circumventing the court’s indication to consent to

an application for an extension of time of an additional seven weeks to file a defence and, therefore, cannot consent or object to the instant request.

“We do however consent to an application of two weeks; alternatively, if this does

not satisfy your client you are entitled to make an application to the court and include this response as our position.

“At that stage, we shall be in the court’s hands. “

Marcelle did not respond to messages sent to him for comment on his client’s behalf.