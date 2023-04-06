Improving home safety

THE EDITOR: The prevalence of crime in our society has brought about a dangerous situation for homeowners, who are now effectively imprisoned in their own homes.

Burglarproofing doors and windows has become a necessity, with each possessing a lock-and-key mechanism one way or the other. Unfortunately, this has led to a situation where escape during an emergency is hindered by the numerous keys needed to unlock them.

In an emergency situation, a quick escape is critical. However, when your escape is impeded by numerous keys, panic sets in. This can be especially problematic during a nighttime emergency, when smoke and darkness can compound the situation and make escape even more difficult.

The recent death of a mother and child in Siparia brought back haunting memories of the family loss we incurred a few years ago when my cousin Dennis Persad and his entire family were burnt to death in similar fashion.

His burnt body was found slumped at the bottom of a burglar-proof gate with the remains of a child in one hand and a bunch of keys in the other. This is not a death I would wish on my enemies, much less for someone I know.

However, this is preventable. I have one recommendation that could give homeowners a fighting chance of escape.

On all exit doors, use deadbolt locks where no keys are required to open to get out. If a second layer of protection is necessary, steel doors with only deadbolt latches (no lock and keys) can be installed. If a burglar-proof gate is present, installing a 1/4" steel sheet with a deadbolt latch to lock from the inside can provide added protection. No keys are required to exit.

There is no way anyone from the outside can open those doors, so safety is not compromised. However, an unobstructed exit is now available, with no keys required.

My condolences go out to the family and friends of Kemba Morris. It is my hope that this recommendation will be taken into consideration and help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

RUSHTON PARAY

MP, Mayaro