Girls4Tech returns to the Caribbean

Mastercard's Girls4Tech, an educational programme that seeks to inspire girls aged eight-16 to acquire skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), returned to the Caribbean with the participation of 38 girls from Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. Currently, this initiative has reached more than three million students in over 60 countries.

A media release said the programme, which was launched in 2014, is designed to inspire girls with STEM skills to become tomorrow's technology leaders. This year G4T hosted both virtual and in-person sessions in the Caribbean, covering topics such as cryptology, fraud detection, algorithms, digital convergence, and more.

Girls4Tech aims to impact five million girls by 2025. Translated into 19 languages (including English, Spanish and Portuguese), its curriculum is based on global scientific and mathematical standards that showcase payment technology and is presented by company employees as mentors. Since its launch, more than 4,000 Mastercard employees have volunteered in this innovative programme, the release said.

Danielle Dumas, director of Business Development at Mastercard Trinidad and Tobago said, "For the first time, in 2023, we held a virtual Girls4Tech workshop in Trinidad and Tobago, in collaboration with the Bishop Anstey Junior School (BAJS), where Mastercard volunteers taught a group of 24 girls relevant and useful STEM skills. This initiative will help us break glass cealings in the technology industry and allow us to build a more inclusive and just future, where all our girls can prosper in.”

Tina Schuler, principal of the Bishop Anstey Junior said in the release, “BAJS is thrilled to have had the opportunity to partner with Mastercard on this groundbreaking technology project. It was an excellent learning experience for us on many levels, increasing our girls’ interest in the STEM fields while allowing us to further explore the gamut of our remote classroom capability. Initiatives like this have a real and profound impact on critical thinking and problem solving and will equip students to be global citizens of tomorrow.”

For further info and to access online lessons visit Girls4Tech Connect.