Farley: MOU with Jamaica UTech will better Tobago's infrastructure

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. -

THE memorandum of understanding signed between the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and the University of Technology (UTech) in Jamaica is expected to provide Tobago with its infrastructural shortcomings.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said UTech was selected because of its architectural engineering programmes, which is said to be the only one in the region.

“UTech was selected because it is the only internationally licensed tertiary institution for architectural engineering in the region. And so they are cut above the rest in fact not even my alma mater UWI offers architectural engineering and the depth of urban planning that is offered at UTech.”

Augustine spoke to the media after the launch of the local chapter of the General Agents and Managers Association (GAMA), at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Wednesday evening.

He described the UTech MOU as a “wonderful partnership” with close to 12 students from Tobago currently enrolled in the programme with some of UTech’s graduates working with the Division of Infrastructure at the THA and some public work departments.

Farley said there are talks of the graduating class doing their student project in Tobago next year. He said at no cost to the host nation, the students provide planning in urban development and sustainable development.

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris has been clamouring for more details concerning the MOU and for the Chief Secretary to account to Tobago the cost of these trips and the proposed benefits.

Asked about the Dubai trip of Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James, Farley said James went to woo investors and will be speaking more about that in the near future.

Farley signed the MOU with the THA and UTech after leading a delegation to the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) trade show in Berlin, Germany which took place between March 7-9. On his way back to Tobago he stopped off in Jamaica to sign the MOU for technical assistance with the university.

“One of the other things that popped up while we're there as an additional opportunity that we did not initially set out for us to partner with is that of sport development. UTech is also the University of the Olympics, so to speak, having produced the likes of (Usain) Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and all of the other major Jamaican stars in athletics. So that became an additional opportunity for us.”

Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and President of the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) George Comissiong were in Jamaica last month on bilateral discussions on sports. They attended the 2023 ISSA Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships which was held from March 28-April 1.

At a joint media conference in August, last year, with the Prime Minister and Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness said they held bilateral talks on an exchange in culture and sports and discussions on addressing crime.

Holness said Jamaica will invite schools from TT to participate in its sporting competitions and explore ways Jamaica can benefit from TT’s costume design talents.