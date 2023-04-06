Day 3 of Chief Secretary's Bago T10 Blast:Match abandoned after power outage

MATCH ABANDONED: The promo on the Chief Secretary's Facebook page for Game 5 of the Bago T10 blast pitting Rain Forest Rangers vs Fork King George Gunners which was abandoned due to a power outage at the Cyd Gray Stadium on Wednesday night. -

DAY three of the Chief Secretary's Bago T10 Blast featured another exciting contest and another match being abandoned at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough on Wednesday night.

In the first game of the evening, Fort King George Gunners had momentum over Rain Forest Rangers, when the power outage put an end to the match.

Joshua James played well-constructed innings of 53 runs for Gunners punctuated by five sixes and three fours, in a defendable total of 131 runs for five wickets.

The Gunners' total also benefited from cameos by Shaquille Johnson (21), Dejourn Charles (20) and Shaquille Duncan (20). Ancil Nedd grabbed two scalps bowling for Rangers.

In their turn at the crease, Rangers were in deep trouble at 17 runs for three wickets, including the wicket of Tuesday’s centurion Jason Mohammed, when current went with 3.5 overs bowled.

Each inning is allotted 45 and while the current returned almost 40 minutes after the outage, the umpires called-off the game to facilitate the start of the second match. Both teams shared a point each.

In the second match, Buccoo Reef Divers two-run loss to Little Tobago Islanders was punctuated by sloppy fielding and indisciplined bowling.

When Islanders batted, they benefited from 20 extras, consisting of 11 wides, six no-balls and three leg-byes.

Christian Thurton who had to retire hurt on Tuesday, after being struck on the shoulder by a bouncer, returned to lead Islanders batting with a top score of 27 runs. Anthony Providence and Imran Khan took a pair of wickets each, bowling for Divers.

In Divers turn at the crease, Teshawn Castro injected early impetus at the top of the order belting five fours and a six in a quick fire of 31 runs.

With Castro’s departure, caught in the deep off the bowling of Renaldo Lezama, the scoring rate slowed in the middle overs.

Imran Khan (35) not out, lifted the tempo in the latter overs, but with 11 runs needed in the final over which was bowled by Thurton, Khan and Ako George who was at the wicket, could not take their team over the line.

Thurton varied his length well to both batsmen and did not concede any boundaries.

With four runs required off the final ball, Khan picked out the deep mid-wicket fielder and George was short of his crease attempting a second run.

With the victory, Islanders lead the standings with six points followed by Rangers and Gunners on four points each. Rangers enjoy a superior net run rate and Divers prop the teams on three points.