Catholics pay tributes to Siparia student, 8, who died in fire

Zaya Morris -

Members of the RC community have paid tributes to eight-year-old standard one student Zaya Morris describing her as a godsend, a pleasant, jolly, and polite eight-year-old pupil who befriended all her classmates at the St Brigid's Girls' RC School in Siparia.

On Tuesday, an article online in the Catholic News said it was with heavy hearts that her principal, Jeselle Nelson, and other staff members paid tribute to her memory.

"Decked with a wonderful sense of humour even as an infant, she enjoyed colouring, listening to stories, singing, and playing with her friends," the article said.

"During her years at the school, she performed well in Mathematics and would often glow with joy whenever she got all her work correct. This lover of macaroni and mashed potatoes was also excited and focused when doing craft activities."

Zaya and her mother, Kemba Morris, 42, died Sunday morning in a fire that destroyed the family's home at Quinam Road in Siparia home, leaving four grieving relatives homeless.

Newsday learnt that the survivors – Morris' husband and two children and her sister – were staying at relatives' homes. A relative, who asked not to be named, said the tragedy had left everyone too traumatised to speak about it.

Five people were in the house when the fire broke out, but the mother and daughter became trapped. Their burnt bodies were discovered after fire officers contained the flames.

The Catholic News referred to Zaya as a very willing and helpful student.

"Zaya always volunteered to do classroom chores: erase the whiteboard, share books, pack the books in the class' library, and take the roll book to the office. Even on the last day she attended school, she was very helpful to her teacher," it said.

"Zaya lived up to her school's motto, Love and Service. Her Christ-like service reminds us of Jesus' example set at the washing of His disciples' feet – an act of love, humility and service. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew her."

On Monday, the RC Archdiocese of Port of Spain, the Catholic Education Board of Management (CEBM), and the school offered their deepest condolences to the Morris family.

A Facebook post from CEBM extended "prayerful condolences" to the family.

Several fire officers in the south and southwest Trinidad echoed the sentiments expressed by Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo that they are faced with challenges like non-functioning appliances.

This means that although a fire might be close to a fire station, the firefighters must seek help from other stations.

The fire chief has said several new fire stations have not yet been outfitted with appliances. Appliances at the Siparia fire station at Gambal Street are under repair. For that reason, Penal firefighters were alerted, responded, and put out the fire.

Bristo identified the Penal fire station as one of the stations yet to be outfitted. He added that outfitting station issue is being addressed by the Central Tenders Board.

On Tuesday, calls to Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo for further comment went unanswered.