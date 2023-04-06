AG Armour away on 'private business', Young to act

Attorney General Reginald Armour. -

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour, SC, is out of the country on private business. He left on Thursday and returns on Sunday.

Energy Minister Stuart Young will act in the Office of the Attorney General while carrying on his normal duties, a release – one of two – from the Office of the AG said.

In the first release, e-mailed at 4.04 am, the dates for Armour’s absence were given.

After asking Young if Armour was on private or government business, a second release was sent at 10.12 am, to say the latter will be out of the country on private business.

Young did not respond directly to the question sent to him.