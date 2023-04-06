AC Port of Spain sink Central FC to reach Premier League summit

AC Port of Spain's John-Paul Rochford, left, on the attack against Central FC during the TT Premier Football League at the La Horquetta Grounds, La Horquetta, Wednesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

AC Port of Spain have dethroned Central FC as the league leaders in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, after a 2-1 victory on Wednesday at the La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, Arima.

The top-of-the-table clash lived up to the pre-game expectation as both teams battles hard for supremacy.

Central FC drew first blood when midfielder Akeem Roach slipped an excellent through ball into the path of Kesean St Rose who made no mistake in slotting it to the left of national goalkeeper Marvin Phillips in the 29th minute. The striker has now scored in consecutive matches and has three goals in the campaign.

The end-to-end action lasted all the way throughout the first half with both goalkeepers tested. Central`s goalie Hakeem Lucas was called to action repeatedly to preserve his team`s lead.

However, in the last minute of the first half, national midfielder John Paul Rochford sped down the right flank and rounded his defender before crossing to an unmarked Michel Poon- Angeron who slid it home for the 1-1 equaliser.

The high intensity and attacking play continued in the second period. AC Port of Spain were the more aggressive team and went ahead 2-1. Rochford was brought down in the box by Maurice Dick and was awarded a penalty by referee Crystal Sobers. The midfielder stepped up and sent goalie Lucas the wrong way in the 62nd minute.

Rochford was everywhere on the pitch as his brilliance in the second half forced Lucas into several point-blank saves. Central went hunting for an equaliser in the final minutes but the "town boys" held on for the three points. AC POS move to 15 points whilst Central FC remained on 13 points.

Other matches:

W Connection 2 – San Juan Jabloteh 1

Club Sando 2 – Defence Force 0