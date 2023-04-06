A message for this holy period

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: It is not uncommon to see football players making the sign of the cross before they take to the field. In their own way they are acknowledging a higher authority and saying "I will do my best, but Father, you got this.”

The sign of the cross is a Catholic symbol that evokes a spiritual acknowledgement of the Trinity – Father, Son and Holy Ghost. Catholics make the sign before a meal, before events and when they feel the need to acknowledge a higher authority.

In the homes of Jewish people, on the right side of their doorway and placed at an angle pointing to the inside of the house is a small amulet called a mezuzah. It is placed there to spiritually elevate every entry to and exit from the house. Jews on entry to the house touch the amulet and kiss the fingers that touched it. It reminds one of a higher authority.

In many Hindu homes there are altars or special areas where images of deities are kept and some members of the family at various stages do arti, a waving of light before the murti, acknowledging a higher authority.

The acknowledgement of a higher authority is common in most cultures across the world. In Africa, that acknowledgement takes various forms, from the traditional African acknowledgement of the Orishas to the practices of Islam and many forms of western religion.

It is the acknowledgement of a higher authority that allows mankind to be humble, to appreciate nature, to respect life, to seek the brotherhood of man, to be charitable and to look forward to better tomorrows.

Knowing that a supreme being is observing and noting one’s action and thoughts can have a profound effect on how one conducts their life. Moral and spiritual values are derived from some level of spiritual acknowledgement.

To the scientific mind, it can be easily accepted that the operations of the organs in the human being, the eyes with automatic light control, imaging stability, constant lens cleaning; the heart with its valves and pumping action to circulate blood; and the lungs to exchange deoxygenated blood to new oxygenated blood, all point to levels of engineering beyond the understanding of our most brilliant minds.

They point to a creator that most in the world are yet to comprehend, and thus simply acknowledge in their various ways the existence of a higher authority.

Without that acknowledgement, man can become hopeless, narcissistic, evil and so disengaged from nature that taking the life of another or destroying the environment means nothing. Without an acceptance of a great architect of the universe, man can grow in greed and corruption; wealth and property become one’s ultimate goal and order is replaced by anarchy.

Perhaps the increased levels of murders and lawlessness that seem to be growing in TT can be linked to some level of disengagement with the spiritual side of mankind.

During this holy period we would do well to consider this.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail