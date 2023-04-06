5O participate in NGO, UK commission programme

The workshop focused on three fundamental modules: Business Idea and validation, Branding and Marketing and Pitching and Finances. - Grevic Alvarado

Fifty female entrepreneurs graduated on March 25 from the Thrive Women business development programme organised by Women-Owned Media and Education Network (WOMEN) and the UK High Commission.

The ceremony took place at the UWI Conference Centre, St Augustine.

Lucia Cabrera Jones and Jayme Hoyte, founders and directors of WOMEN, said the workshop began on February 11 and lasted for six weeks, with virtual sessions twice a week.

“The workshop was taught simultaneously in two languages, English with interpretation into Spanish to accommodate the Spanish-speaking migrant community. It was for 50 women, of whom 17 were from the Spanish-speaking community,” said Jones.

The workshop focused on three modules: business ideas and validation; branding and marketing; and pitching and finances.

It aimed to convey "a message of empowerment of women. WOMEN as an organisation had the ability to unite the local and migrant community for six weeks in workshops in which each woman was able to learn and show her talent,” said Hoyte.

“These women learned how to present their businesses to request financial support. There were special prizes for six female entrepreneurs so that they can promote their products,” said Jones.

During the graduation 16 entrepreneurs showed their products.

Janelle Joe, a representative from the UK high commission in TT, and Laurel Morris, UNHCR representative, were at the event.