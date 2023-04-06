16-year-old shooting victim's unborn baby dies

A crime scene investigator processes the area where two men were shot dead and a pregnant teenager wounded at Freeman Road, St Augustine on Wednesday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

The unborn baby of a 16-year-old shooting victim has died, even as the teen remains in critical condition at hospital.

The 16-year-old, who was said to be eight-months pregnant, suffered severe damage to her abdomen after being shot in an attack that left two men dead at Freeman Road, St Augustine on Wednesday. Doctors were unable to save the unborn baby who died while the girl was undergoing emergency treatment at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where she continues to be monitored.

During the attack, 21-year-old Daniel Riley was shot and killed. Relatives said Riley was the father of the baby. An unidentified man, who police report was a shooter in the incident, was also killed. One of the unidentified man's fingers was severed.