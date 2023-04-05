Trinidad and Tobago U-19 girls sweep Windwards in cricket series

TT batter Shunelle Sawh. FILE PHOTO -

Trinidad and Tobago remained perfect in the 19 and Under Tri-Nation Girls’ Cricket 30-over series as they sealed their third consecutive victory over Windward Islands at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Tuesday.

A brilliant opening stand of 112 runs from Shunelle Sawh (72) and Samara Ramnath (38) bolstered the hosts to 190/6 after their 30 overs. Sawh faced 81 balls and hit seven fours.

In their turn at the crease, Windward Islands’ Jenellia Glasgow (84) was the only batter to trouble the TT bowling attack as the visitors were restricted to 155/9.

Doing the damage with the ball for TT was Amelia Khan (2/15), Samaroo (2/19), Djenaba Joseph (2/29) and KDJazz Mitchell (1/44).

This was TT’s third win on the trot against the Windwards in the tournament over the past week. TT now shift focus to three consecutive matches against Barbados, bowling on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

TT coach and former national player Gibran Mohammed was pleased to notch another victory but said the team still has work to do.

“We don’t want to get to ahead of ourselves as it’s the first time we’ve come together to play as a unit. The girls have been gelling really well. It’s more so a developmental tournament, so there’s a lot of opportunity given and spread among the group. I think we’ve been developing and working together really good and we’re piecing together nicely.”

Mohammed said he was impressed to see the girls utilise the knowledge gained in their on-field execution.

“They’re executing with some level of maturity and skill. What has been taught over the past four months is being implemented in these games and it’s great to see learning taking place.

“It’s about pushing forward and just imprinting on these young ladies to empower them, have them make better decisions and try to understand the game a bit more. Our time is limited to play cricket because the girls don’t have as much matches as the guys.

“But the more they play, go through that cycle, learn, review and get that experience they need, the game is a touch game. The more they play they would be better able to read the game and understand what is required of them,” he added.

Mohammed also credited Windwards Islands for playing “good cricket” and believes the future of women’s cricket in the region is in the right place.

He said tournaments like these help broaden the talent pool for national and regional selectors, which he velieves will bolster the West Indies U-19 and senior women’s team.