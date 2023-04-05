Trinidad and Tobago trio eliminated at ITF Junior Tennis

American Ligaya Murray returns the ball to Reese Calvo during the ITF World Junior Tennis tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, Tuesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE Trinidad and Tobago trio of Nicholas Ready, Charlotte Ready and Jordane Dookie fell at the round of 16 stage when the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour J60 continued at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Tuesday.

Nicholas lost 6-2, 6-0 to American Easton Horricks in the boys singles round of 16. His twin sister Charlotte fell to American Kayla Moore 6-0, 6-0 in the girls singles round of 16. Moore has TT heritage and is here with her brother Michael Moore and other family members. Michael is Kayla’s coach.

Dookie went up against American Mia Garber but lost 6-3, 6-3. Dookie and the Ready twins all won their round of 32 matches on Monday. There are no more TT players left in the singles category as they now shift focus to the doubles.

American Paola Lopez was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Canadian Selin Vakalapudi in the girls singles. Another American Ligaya Murray beat compatriot Reese Calvo 6-1, 6-4, and in another US showdown top-seeded Catherine Walker outlasted Ana Avramovic 7-5, 6-1.

Holland Snell, ranked first in the boys round of 16, got past Jamaican Kyle Clarke 6-1, 6-2.

The tournament continues from 9 am on Wednesday.