Trinidad and Tobago eye 2nd win in U-15 regional cricket

Zane Ethan Maraj - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO will be looking for a second win when round two in the West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship bowls off at 9.30 am on Thursday.

Windward Islands will be TT's opponent in the 50-Over tournament at the Liberta Sports Club in Antigua.

On Tuesday, TT made a convincing start with a crushing seven-wicket win over Guyana in round one at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Guyana were dismissed for a paltry 75 in 32.4 overs as only two batsmen got into doubles figures. Opener Navin Boodwah scored 11 and lower-order player Sohil Mohammed made 12.

Spinner Yasir Deen and medium pacer Darrius Batoosingh did most of the damage for TT grabbing 3/8 (four overs) and 3/10 (six overs) respectively. Alejandro Kassiram also proved to be a handful for the Guyanese snatching 2/13 in five overs.

TT were reduced to 29/3 in the ninth over in reply as Batoosingh (eight), Dimitri Ramjattan (ten) and captain Brendan Boodoo (duck) could not deliver.

Christian Lall and Zane Maraj calmed the nerves of their team-mates guiding TT to the victory with an unbroken partnership of 47 runs. TT closed on 76/3 in 15.2 overs with Lall ending on 32 not out off 27 balls with five fours. Maraj was more watchful scoring 14 not out off 24 deliveries. Fast bowler Emmamuel Lewis ended with 2/34 in five overs for Guyana.

Windward Islands also looked impressive in round one with a 99-run win over Leeward Islands at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The TT bowlers will have to contain Earsinho Fontaine on Thursday after the Windward Islands batsman scored 130 not out in round one.

In the final round one match at Liberta, Barbados were cruising on 144/3 chasing 166 to win against Jamaica. Barbados then lost seven wickets for three runs and were all out for 147 in 39 overs as Jamaica won by 18 runs.

ROUNE ONE SCORES:

GUYANA 75 (32.4 overs) (Sohil Mohammed 12; Yasir Deen 3/8, Darrius Batoosingh 3/10, Alejandro Kassiram 2/13) vs TT 76/3 (15.2 overs) (Christian Lall 32 not out, Zane Maraj 14 not out; Emmanuel Lewis 2/34). TT won by seven wickets.

JAMAICA 165 (42.3 overs) (Demarco Scott 49, Savio Jones 34; R’Jai Gittens 4/24, Jakeem Pollard 2/34) vs BARBADOS 147 (39 overs) (Gadson Bowens 64, Justin Parris 47; Demarco Scott 3/12, Adrian Silvera 3/22). Jamaica won by 18 runs.

WINDWARD ISLANDS 263/3 (50 overs) (Earsinho Fontaine 130 not out, Johnathan Daniel 52) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 164 (44.1 overs) (Jaheem Clarke 40 not out, Matthew Miller 26; Elran Glasgow 3/14, Theo Edward 3/15). Windward Islands won by 99 runs.

REMAINING FIXTURES:

Venues

SVRS – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CCG – Coolidge Cricket Ground

LSC – Liberta Sports Club

Thursday

Leeward Islands vs Barbados, CCG; Guyana vs Jamaica, SVRS; TT v Windward Islands, LSC

Saturday

Windward Islands vs Guyana, CCG; TT vs Barbados, SVRS; Leeward Islands vs Jamaica, LSC

Monday

Jamaica vs TT, CCG; Windward Islands vs Barbados, SVRS; Leeward Islands vs Guyana, LSC

April 12

Leeward Islands vs TT, CCG; Jamaica vs Windward Islands, SVRS; Barbados v Guyana at LSC