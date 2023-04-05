Trinidad and Tobago Carifta swimmers arrive in Curacao

Isaiah Alexander trains in Curacao on Wednesday. -

Trinidad and Tobago’s 27-member contingent arrived in Curacao on Tuesday ahead of the Carifta Swimming Championships which splash off at the Korsou Sports Center and Pool on Thursday.

The competition runs daily until Monday and TT will be hoping to improve on last year’s medal haul of 34.

First Citizens Foundation Junior Sportsman of the Year 2022 Nikoli Blackman leads the TT swimmers into action.

The team is being coached by Mark Pouchet with Anil Roberts and Paul Newallo as assistant coaches.

TT team

Swimmers: Adam Scoon, Aaron Siewlal, Aimee Le Blanc, Amelia Rajack, Anpherne Bernard, Christiano Rivas, Darren Belfon, Giovanni Rivas, Harmoni Nelson, Irmani Smith, Isaiah Alexander, Jonathan Sambrano, Josiah Changar, Liam Carrington, Liam Roberts, Nikoli Blackman, Taylor Marchan, Tyla Ho A Shu, Zachary Anthony, Zoe Anthony, Zarek Wilson

Officials: Mark Pouchet (head coach swimming), Anil Roberts (assistant coach), Paul Newallo (assistant coach), Maurice Faria (head coach open water swimming), Bertram Blackman (manager), Lilas Solomon-Stuart (chaperone).