Thrilling start to Chief Sec Bago T10 Blast

Rayan Williams of Rain Forest Rangers bowls towards Jahron Alfred of Buccoo Reef Divers in the Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast, Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough, Tobago, Monday. - David Reid

Over 300 spectators were treated to thrilling contests as the Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast bowled off at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough, on Monday night.

Little Tobago Islanders and Buccoo Reef Divers had positive starts to their campaigns.

Islanders won by six wickets in the first game versus Fort King George Gunners.

Batting first, Islanders' total of 127 runs for three was built around a robust knock of 53 runs from Crystian Thurton, which included eight fours and three sixes from 26 balls, and Orlando James who made 21 runs off ten balls.

Antonio James' spell of one wicket for 16 runs from two overs was the best bowling performance for Gunners.

Gunners kept pace with the required run rate early, mainly through the power hitting from Joshua James who made a quick-fire 32, which included three sixes.

But attempting another maximum, James had his stumps disturbed by Gideon Pope with the score on 73 runs after 5.4 overs.

Nicholas Sookdeosingh tried his best to keep Gunners in the game, but he did not get the required support from the other end/ He was left stranded on 51 not out, as his team were 112 for four when the overs ran out.

Pope took two wickets for 25 runs.

Rain Forest Rangers lost to Buccoo Reef Divers by four runs in the second match, and were left to rue 18 extras conceded..

Divers posted a meagre 107 runs for one in their overs, as their batsmen never got into over-drive. Teshawn Castro top score with 43 off 29 balls and Anthony Providence hit 29 from 16 deliveries.

Providence later claimed four wickets for 25 runs ro undermine his opponents.

Rangers made the worst possible start as four of their batsmen, including the prized scalp of all-rounder Jason Mohammed, were back in the pavilion with 17 runs on the board after just nine balls.

Providence accounted for three of the wickets.

While most thought the contest was over, former national player Navin Stewart had other ideas.

Stewart manoeuvred most of the bowling in the middle and latter overs, and the game came down to Rangers needing 24 runs in the final over.

Two singles were scored off the first two balls off Jahron Alfred, but his third and fourth deliveries went for huge sixes by Stewart.

With the crowd fully into the contest, Alfred produced a dot ball on his fifth delivery and brought the game down to an improbable 11 runs from one ball.

Stewart then lifted a full toss over the cover area for his third six as the Rangers players appealed vehemently for a no-ball.

However, the umpires ruled that it was a legal delivery.

Stewart remained not out on 77 runs which included ten sixes from 36 deliveries.

Present on the opening night were newly installed West Indies Cricket Board president Dr Kishore Shallow and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Matches will continue throughout the week, with the final set for Sunday.