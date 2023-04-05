THA 'independents' meet to discuss new political party – Farley: I'm not forming any party in my name

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - THA

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine made it clear on Tuesday that he will not be registering a party or symbol in his name, as moves are continuing towards the establishment of a new political party.

A Facebook post on March 27 said Augustine and members of his executive were to launch a new political party at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on Tuesday from 5 pm. However, Newsday was told that what in fact took place on Tuesday were a series of discussions on the issue of a new party.

The executive resigned en masse from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) on December 5, and declared themselves "independents" in the THA.

This came after a public fallout between Augustine and PDP political leader Watson Duke last August.

After the post appeared, Augustine insisted the process to establish a new political entity in Tobago will be led by grass roots supporters and not the THA executive. He has been asked to serve as the entity's interim leader whenever it is established.

On Tuesday, before addressing hundreds of supporters at the complex, Augustine told reporters, “One of the things I was very clear on when the team approached me and we discussed this matter was that I, Farley Chavez Augustine, will not be registering a party name or symbol because given my experience and what I have seen in the political history of Tobago, it should never ever happen again where a political leader at some point can turn around and say ‘well look this is my party, I own it, I register it. It is in my name and I will do what I want.”

He continued, “And so, to give that confidence to the people, I have said to them you will be the one to register a party and a symbol and a name and I will follow suit with that which the people from the ground have decided on. So this is really a ground up approach like never before seen.”

Augustine said that at the meeting, decisions would have been taken in relation to a name, symbol and colour for the party.

“This is ultimately a bottoms-up approach. It is not the approach where leaders sit in a dark room and decide what the party name and symbol should be.

“There will also be discussions about the constitution and, of course, what the tenets of the constitution should be.”

He said the committee that worked on the constitution has already prepared a draft that members will be able to walk away with and mull over.

Augustine added attorneys would also be in the room to take notes based on the feedback from participants.

“So this is really the launch of the process that will lead to the more colourful, flamboyant party launch that perhaps we are accustomed to.”

He claimed many PDP supporters were put out of chat groups and that “those who raised their objection to how the leader of the other party was doing things and suffered the fate we suffered.”

These issues, among others, prompted the decision to launch a new political entity, Augustine said.

The media was invited to cover only the start of the meeting and not the discussions. It began with a praise and worship session led by assemblyman pastor Terrance Baynes.

Up to news time on Tuesday, no decisions about the new political entity was announced publicly.

The PDP had an overwhelming 14-1 victory over the PNM in the December 6, 2021, THA election.

But eight months into its tenure the party suffered a major blow when Duke accused the administration of failing to financially assist members of a Roxborough cultural group who had gone to New York to perform at an event.

Duke later stripped Augustine, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson of their positions as deputy leaders. He later resigned as Deputy Chief Secretary and was replaced by BYisrael.

Augustine and the other members of the THA executive resigned from the PDP last December and declared themselves independents in the assembly.