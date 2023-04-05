Spiritual Baptists mustspeak with one voice

Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: As I understand it, there are two major Baptist groups in TT. One group, the National Congress of Incorporated Spiritual Baptist Organisations of TT is led by King Shepherd Ray Brathwaite. The other group, the Spiritual Baptists Council of Elders, is led by Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke.

I have noted based on reports in the news media recently that there seems to be a difference of opinion between the groups on what should be prioritised for support by the State.

Gray-Burke is adamant that a secondary school should receive top priority and, given the limitation of funds, a cathedral was not necessary at this time.

Brathwaite is of the view that a secondary school is not a priority. He feels that, given the current demands by employers for people with technical/technological skills, there is the urgent need to establish an institution to train young Baptist members in such skills. He also believes that a cathedral is absolutely necessary.

Space does not allow me to give details of the arguments put forward by the respective leaders, or to assess the merits of their respective cases. In any event, that is not the focus of my letter.

What is clear to me from this impasse is that there is the need to establish a confederation of Spiritual Baptist organisations where such issues could be discussed and possibly resolved, privately, with the assistance of a mediator. The Baptists could then speak with one voice when approaching the State for financial support.

The decision as to which project is prioritised for funding ought to be a decision of the faith and not the State. Politics and personalities ought to be taken out of this issue.

Mediation, among other things, provides the opportunity for people to brainstorm and find very creative solutions to what may appear to be intractable problems. A skillful mediator working with committed parties can work wonders.

As a nation we need to move away from the bitterness, bacchanal and confusion that seem to engulf our daily lives and get us nowhere. Our toxic politics thrives on that. We need to embrace a spirit of empathy, compromise, respect for each other, and adopt a problem-solving mindset.

This is a great opportunity for our religious leaders to lead by example and, thereby, show certain obnoxious politicians and the nation as a whole that there is a much more effective way to address/resolve issues, having taken the moral high ground.

I am of the view that, apart from the financial support from the State, there needs to be a concerted effort to engage the private sector, in a significant way, in funding the various projects in contemplation, and other projects on an ongoing basis.

The private sector can also assist with other kinds of support. Support should also be elicited from the general public, even those individuals who are not members of the faith.

We all have a stake in the success of these ventures in building a strong and better nation, especially in light of our current moral turpitude, inclusive of the murder rate. Moreover, there are always international organisations that would be willing to assist in such ventures once an appropriate request is made. Their support should also be solicited.

LOUIS W WILLIAMS

St Augustine