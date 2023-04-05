Short man syndrome

THE EDITOR: Firstly, I mean no disrespect to anyone. I am trying to be of assistance to those affected. Who am I to debate what nature made?

Have you heard of the short man syndrome? How about the Napoleon complex? Let me shed some light.

This is when a man feels inadequate because of his short height and tries to compensate with overly aggressive behaviour.

These people experience anxiety and thoughts of inadequacy. They feel they are not good enough and do not measure up to others. This leads to social anxiety, depression, suicide.

This complex is very real and explains why vertically challenged men are more hot-tempered than their taller peers.

Shorter men are disadvantaged as their smaller built limits their effectiveness.

Taller height in men has been positively correlated with greater attraction in most studies. It has been confirmed all women prefer taller men. Woman doh like short man also.

Here are some signs of the Napoleon complex:

* Feeling you are not good enough.

* Feeling you need to prove yourself.

* Being envious of others' success.

* Having difficulty maintaining relationships.

How do we address the short man syndrome? Seek professional help.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town