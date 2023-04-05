Cyra Ramcharan, Makeda Bain impress at Catch junior tennis

Josiah Hills returns the ball to Gabriel Mansoor during the Catch Junior Tennis Championships. - AYANNA KINSALE

CYRA Ramcharan and Makeda Bain showed their quality and fitness with victories in multiple categories on Tuesday at the Catch National Junior Championships, National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Second-seeded Bain defeated Suri Ramcharan 5-3, 4-1 in the girls Under-12 singles round robin category. Abba Campbell-Smith, seeded first in the girls Under-12, cruised past Keyah Roberts 4-0, 4-0.

Third-ranked Cyra was made to work for her victory prevailing 4-2, 3-5, 10-8 against Cherdine Sylvester.

Cyra seems to be managing a tough workload as later in the day she won her girls Under-14 round robin contest over fourth-ranked Shiloh Walker 0-4, 4-2, 11-9.

Bain is also competing in the Under-14 age group and again she was on the winning side with a 4-2, 4-2 victory over Anya Romany. There were comfortable victories for Lilly Mohammed and Madison Khan. Mohammed outlasted Taegan Yeates 4-0, 4-0 and Khan emerged with a 4-1, 4-0 win over Charde Sylvester.

In the boys Under-12 singles, second seed Oliver Harragin defeated Jaiden Gormandy 4-0, 4-1. Top-seeded Josiah Hills continued his winning ways with a tough 4-0, 0-4, 10-8 win over Gabriel Mansoor.

Tournament director Mignon King thanked Catch for showing support to local tennis for so many years. King said, “Catch has been the sponsor for 35 years and the association cannot feel nothing less than extreme gratitude for the partnership that we share. They have been consistent in their service to us and they embody what is true stakeholder support and we are tremendously grateful for that.”

The National Racquet Centre has been buzzing with activity this week as an International Tennis Federation junior tournament is being held simultaneously. Athletes from around the world are in TT for the event including players from the US, Canada, Brazil, Barbados, Jamaica, Mexico, Colombia among others.

“The association is truly happy to have this. As you know this is the Easter Tennis Grand Prix where we have these events happening simultaneously.”

King urged the public to attend the events, which are free.

Both the Catch and ITF tournaments continue on Wednesday from 9 am.