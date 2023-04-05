Penal man shot dead near home

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old man near his home in Penal on Tuesday night.

The police said Kerdis "Coutou" Thomas, of Boucard Trace, off the Penal Rock Road, died at the scene.

At around 9.45 pm, Barrackpore police responded to a shooting report and found Thomas’ body with gunshot wounds, in a drain.

No one has been arrested and the investigators do not yet have a motive.

Anyone with information can call the homicide bureau at 652-0495 or the nearest police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.