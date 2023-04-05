Manager of St Jude's Home for Girls: 'Consider raising leaving age to 21'

INTERACTION: Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy interacts with wards of the St Jude's Home for Girls during the launch of a training programme on Tuesday at Webster-Roy's office in St Clair. PHOTOS BY ROGER JACOB -

DEORAJ Sookdeo, acting manager of the St Jude's Home for Girls is suggesting the State consider raising the mandatory leaving age of wards of such homes, from 18 to 21 years.

He said this could better facilitate the transition of girls from being wards of the State to living independent, stable lives.

Sookdeo made the remarks while speaking with reporters after the launch of a programme intended to provide skills-training for girls, on Tuesday at the Office of the Prime Minister's Gender and Child Affairs Unit, St Clair Avenue, Port of Spain.

Attending the orientation were 40 wards from St Jude's Home who made up the first cohort of trainees for the programme. The girls are between 16-17 years.

He said while the law prevents children from remaining as wards at homes when they turn 18, it is sometimes necessary for girls to remain so they can receive the necessary care and support.

"I'm particularly happy this programme is being launched, but I think we need to do a little more in terms of transitioning, which is a big thing and 18 is not a magic number.

"If they were doing an educational programme they may not have completed it (on reaching the age of 18) and sometimes because of the system, they may have to go home and there is no continuity.

"Sometimes we may need to keep them in a structured environment in order for the completion of some of these programmes, so maybe the age of 21.

"I think 21 would be a much better age to allow more time to work with these young ladies to ensure they have a good footing and good standing, to be able to help themselves."

Sookdeo said a possible raising of the age limit was part of discussions being had with the Gender and Child Affairs Unit, but he noted to raise the age would require legislative and policy changes.

He said St Jude's recognises difficulties former wards face in adjusting to a new setting after they turn 18 and are required to leave the home. He also noted difficulties in keeping track of them once they leave.

"Some are being tracked and when you check the family, they would have left the family for various reasons so sometimes it's a bit difficult."

For this reason, he is hoping other agencies can work with the families of girls once they are allowed to return home (on turning 18) to ensure a more smooth transition.

During the orientation, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy, in her feature address, urged the girls to make the most of the training offered as it would be their first step toward living a more fulfilling life.

"I want each of you young people here, and young women especially, to remember that your destiny may be delayed but it can never be denied. You are destined for greatness, despite what you would have encountered in the past.

"Use this training opportunity as your spring board, as your platform to propel towards manifesting the greatness within, to propel you towards achieving all you have the ability to achieve," she said.

She also called on citizens to do more to ensure the safety and well-being of children.

"It's not just down to the government, the Children's Authority, or uncle Raj or all the other workers at the various homes or institutions we provide assistance to, to provide safety for young people.

"Every single individual must buy into the concept that childcare and protection is everybody's business."