Jehue Gordon: Carifta team 'relaxed' in Bahamas

In this June 24, 2018 file photo, Jehue Gordon wins the 400m hurdles at the NAAA National Open Championships, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - CHOLAI

Trinidad and Tobago's 80-member Carifta Games track and field contingent began arriving in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday.

The meet’s opening ceremony takes place on Friday and begins with an array of events on Saturday. TT will be represented by 63 athletes and 17 officials.

Team manager and former World 400m hurdles champ Jehue Gordon said the team is in good spirits in Bahamas and will use the coming days to acclimatise and prepare ahead of a hectic weekend.

“The mood is pretty relaxed at this time. There are not that many nerves after speaking to the athletes. But I know when we get closer to the games and we start seeing other countries coming in, the athletes will need some form of guidance to deal with their nerves and anxiousness derived from the opening,” he said.

Looking ahead, Gordon remains hopeful the team can match or improve on their 2022 showing, where TT returned with 23 medals – two gold, 11 silver and ten bronze. He believes the squad has the depth and leadership to achieve such.

“I think we have a very balanced team. We do have a lot of younger ones now coming on to the team. We would like to hope the seniors who are on the team will guide them accordingly.

“And to the officials here, I think we have a great support staff with regards to coaches, medical and technical staff,” he added.

TT Carifta squad:

Girls Under-17

Alexxe Henry (Zenith) - 100m, 200m, 4x100m; Symphony Patrick (Concorde) - 100m, 4x100m; Kaziah Peters (Simplex A/C) - 200m, 4x100m; Makayla Cupid (Zenith) - 4x100m; Kaori Robley (Kaizen Panthers) – 400m hurdles, 4x100m; Kewes Gomes (IG Fast Lane A/C) – 100m hurdles, 4x100m; Aniqah Bailey (Plus One-A-Week) 1500m; Osheá Cummings (Zenith) - 1500m, 3000m; Chloe James (Kaizen Panthers) - long jump, triple jump; Hailey Lynch (Memphis Pioneers) - long jump; Tenique Vincent (Concorde) - high jump; Peyton Winter (Burnley A/C) - shot put.

Boys Under-17

Kadeem Chinapoo (Simplex A/C) - 100m, 200m, 4x100m; Trevaughn Stewart (Burnley A/C) - 100m, 4x100m; Jaden Clement (Maximising Athletic Potential) - 400m, 4x100m, 4x400m; Nathaniel Charles (Tobago Jaguars) - 4x100m; Imanni Matthew (Kaizen Panthers) - long jump, 4x100m; Jahfari Farrel (Simplex A/C) - 200m, 4x100m; Makaelan Woods (IG Fast Lane A/C) 400m, 4x400m; Diyonte Thomas (RSS Phoenix) 4x400m; Brandon Leacock (Tobago Falcons) - 800m, 4x400m; Isaiah Alder (Cougars) - 3000m; Tyrique Vincent (Concorde) - 110m hurdles, high jump; Jahaziel David (Mercury) - long jump; Daniel Briggs (RSS Phoenix) - triple jump; Kaleb Campbell (Kaizen Panthers) - high jump; Jaydon Need (Unattached) – discus.

Girls Under-20

Reneisha Andrews (Cougars) - 100m, 4x100m; Sanaa Frederick (Simplex A/C) - 100m, 200m, 4x100m, 4x400m; Janae De Gannes (Concorde) 200m, long jump, 4x100m, 4x400m; Solè Frederick (Simplex A/C) 400m, 4x100m, 4x400m, 4x400m (mixed); Rasheeda Cave (RSS Phoenix) 400m, 4x400m; Kayleigh Forde (Cougars) 1500m; Natasha Fox (Pt Fortin New Jets) 400m hurdles, 4x400m, 4x400m (mixed); Keneisha Shelbourne (Oasics) 400m hurdles, triple jump, high jump, 4x400m, 4x400m(mixed); Gianna Paul (Concorde) - long jump, high jump, heptathlon, 4x100m; Lalenii Grant (Mercury) – discus; Jinell Campbell (Mason Hall PYC) - discus, shot put; Kenika Cassar (Toco TAFAC) – javelin; Ayonde Simmons (Memphis Pioneers) - 4x100m; Tenique Vincent (Concorde) – heptathlon.

Boys Under-20

Jaden De Souza (Phoenix Athletic Club) - 100m, 200m, 4x100m; Revell Webster (Concorde) - 100m, 200m, 4x100m; Nakiel Denoon (Cougars) 400m, 4x400m; Cyril Sumner (Memphis Pioneers) - 400m, 4x400m; Nathan Cumberbatch (Abilene Wildcats A/C) - 800m, 4x400m; Stefan Camejo (Memphis) - 800m; Tafari Waldron (Cougars Pioneers) - 1500m, 5000m; Omare Thompson (Plus One-A-Week) - 1500m; Mark Dwarika (Plus One-A-Week) - 5000m; Keone John (Memphis Pioneers) – 110m hurdles; Dorian Charles (Pt Fortin New Jets) – 400m hurdles, javelin; Andrew Steele (Simplex A/C) - long jump; Jaidi James (Tobago Falcons) - high jump; Jeron James (Mercury) – discus; Lebron James (Tobago Falcons) – javelin; Kimani Kent (Kaizen Panthers) – Octathlon; Jeremiah Francis (D'abadie Progressive) – octathlon; Jordan Noel (Cougars) - 4x100m; Michael Jack (Cougars) - 4x100m; Kyle Williams (Burnley A/C) - 4x100m, 4x400m, 4x400m(mixed); Roshane Sysmister (Tobago Select) 4x400m, 4x400m (mixed); Joshua Mascall (Fyzabad Athletic Stars) - 4x100m, 4x400m, 4x400m(mixed).

Technical Team

Jehue Gordon (manager); Michelle Stoute (assistant manager); Kelvin Nancoo (head coach); Wendell Williams (coach – jumps); Michelle Alleyne-Pennie (coach – jumps); Joyce Thomas (coach- throws); Kerron Browne (coach - throws); Roger Moore (coach- sprint/hurdles); Don Dillon (coach- sprint/hurdles); Arlon Morrison (coach- combined events); Derrick Simon (coach- middle & long); Dr Anyl Gopeesingh (team doctor); Aqiyla Gomez (physiotherapist); Shurlan Bonas (massage therapist); Anthony Walcott (massage therapist); Kurlin Smith Zephyrinus (massage therapist); George Comissiong (president & congress delegate); Dexter Voisin (general secretary & congress delegate).