Jason Mohammed hits 10 straight sixes in Bago T10

Rain Forest Rangers batsman Jason Mohammed on the attack against Little Tobago Islanders on Tuesday at the Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast, Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough. - Chief Secretary Bago T10

Rain Forest Rangers batsman Jason Mohammed created history twice on Tuesday in the Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast cricket competition at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough.

Mohammed, 36, had fans and bowlers bemused as he lashed an astonishing ten consecutive sixes against Little Tobago Islanders, on his way to the first-ever century in the competition.

The former West Indies one-day captain hit a blistering 106 runs from 32 balls (12 sixes, six fours) to help guide Rain Forest Rangers to victory.

Mohammed's exploits started in the ninth over bowled by pacer Damien Ramsey.

Ramsey never changed the line of his right arm off-spin and Mohammed was happy to deposit the last five balls over the square-leg and long-on boundary.

As the crowd began to settle from the excitement, a single off the first ball of the last over bowled by off-spinner Mark Deyal, brought Mohammed back on strike.

Mohammed cleared the cover region and the square-leg boundary for two more sixes, which prompted Deyal to bowl around the wicket and wide of the off-stump. Mohammed was in his groove and hit two more sixes to bring up his century.

A conference between bowler and captain did not change the outcome of the final ball. This time Mohammed went over backward square to complete a scintillating innings.

Awed by what they had just witnessed, the entire pavilion rose to their feet and along with the Islanders team, applauded Mohammed until he entered the dressing room.

Mohammed's heroics took his team from 84 runs at the start of the ninth over to a daunting 157 for two wickets.

Deyal's two overs leaked 44 runs while Ramsey's overs went for 37 runs.

Islanders response was anti-climactic. Despite only losing two wickets, they limped to 97 runs. Gideon Pope led the batting with 42 runs and Olando James chipped in with 22 runs.

Islanders' cause was not helped by the loss of in-form batsman Crystian Thurton, who had to retire hurt after being struck in the shoulder by a bouncer from Navin Stewart.

Reports indicated that Thurton will take the field for his team’s next encounter.

Speaking to Newsday after his history-making feat, Mohammed said he had never come close to hitting that many consecutive sixes before.

“It was just that night. You just get yourself in a zone and everything just flowed the way I wanted. It just happened.”

On the crowd response, he said, “It was really good, I was quite surprise by the crowd reaction. Since we have been in Tobago, the crowd has been really good to us, and in the tournament as well.”

On the quality of the local talent in the tournament, Mohammed said, “The talent is pretty good. I think there are about five to six young players that I have seen that could play cricket for the Trinidad and Tobago senior team.”

Mohammed also reflected on his team chances of winning the tournament. “We have a good team, once we play consistent cricket, we have a good chance of winning the tournament.”

In the first match on Tuesday, Fort King George Gunners rebounded from an opening loss to beat Buccoo Reef Divers by ten runs.

Gunners batted first and reached 112 for four wickets. Nicholas Sookdeosingh continued his run of good form, scoring 74 not out, laced with five sixes.

Jahron Alfred returned respectable bowling figures of three wickets for 11 runs.

Divers lost wickets at regular intervals in their run chase and were restricted to 102 runs while losing eight wickets. Jayden Kent and Asif Hooper were the leading batters scoring 30 and 25, respectively.

Joshua James and Shaquille Duncan took two wickets each bowling for Gunners.