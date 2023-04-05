Festive Five Futsal semis in Maloney on Friday

THE Maloney Festive Five Futsal Championship semifinals kick off on Friday at the Maloney Complex.

Undefeated and favorites Jesus Youths will face Ten Stars for the first key to the grand final.

Jesus Youths beat Team Ricochae 7-1 in the quarterfinals. Ten Stars reached the semifinals after defeating Real Sport 3-1.

In the second semifinals, El Chapo will face the only Venezuelan representative left, Fenix Futsal.

El Chapo eliminated Venezuelan team Sulmona FC 5-3 in the quarterfinals.

Fenix Futsal, champions of the Triniven Futsal League of Macoya, defeated Los Galácticos 3-1 in a duel of Venezuelans.

The winners will advance to the grand final on Saturday night, at what is expected to be a sports party at the Maloney Complex.