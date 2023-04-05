Extreme Measures, Mini Me roar in Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat regatta two

Mini Me had success in the 50mph class at the TT Powerboat Association regatta two, Bayshore, Sunday. - Photo by Ronald Daniel

EXTREME Measures and Mini Me won their respective categories in regatta two, as the TT Powerboat Association’s 2023 National Championship series continued on Sunday at the TT Yacht Club in Bayshore.

The championship series is used as a build-up to the TT Great Race which is held in August every year.

The 70 mile per hour (mph), 60 mph and 50 mph classes were more competitive on Sunday as they included more participants.

Extreme Measures finished first in the 70 mph F category with Ratchet settling for second position. Extreme Measures now lead the overall standings in the 70 mph class with 2,035 points, after earning 1,400 points in regatta one on March 5 and 635 points on Sunday. Ratchet are second overall with 1,430 points and Ketch This are third with 500 points. Ketch This did not race on Sunday.

In the 60 mph class, Trident (330 points) won ahead of Timeless (120 points). KISM, despite not competing in regatta two, lead the standings with 1,030 points after winning regatta one.

Mini Me grabbed 740 points after copping the 50 mph category, Thanos placed second with 590 points and Ghost Operation rounded off the top three with 500 points. Mini Me lead overall with 740 points.

Mr Solo ran unchallenged in the 130 mph A Class. Iron Man was the lone competitor in the 120 mph B Class and Blue Ice had no other boat to compete against in the 80 mph E Class.

A special class for boats with identical engines is included this season. Arrow won regatta one and two and lead with 2,170 points.

Regatta three will take place on May 7, followed by regatta four on June 11 and the fifth and final regatta on July 16.

The 2023 TT Great Race will be held on August 19.

Regatta two was sponsored by CFL Global Logistics Solutions along with Onboard Freight and Logistics Ltd.