Cocorite man killed while sitting in chair

File photo -

A 52-year-old Cocorite man did not have the chance to escape his attackers when he was gunned down while sitting outside his house on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Brendon Babaste was sitting on a plastic chair, near the front of a house at Waterhole, Cocorite, at around 5.15 pm, when he was shot several times in his head and chest.

Residents called the police and Western Division Task Force officers went to the scene.

St James police were called in with a district medical officer who declared Babaste dead.

Crime scene investigators also found several spent shells.

No motive has been established for Babaste's murder.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.