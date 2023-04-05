Children must be tested on entering the school system

THE EDITOR: While as a psychologist with over 30 years experience I was not surprised, as a citizen my heart literally broke reading an article that exposed that some 2,800 children had dropped out of school between 2020 and 2022.

Even sadder was that of that number, 151 were in primary school, which means they will most likely have to contend with a world without the very basics of education.

And while the pressures of the pandemic may have exacerbated the problem, another freedom of information request to the Ministry of Education would surely reveal that this is a longstanding problem.

Not just a problem for "those people" and "their children," but the article also exposed that some of these children turn to a life of crime. The very manifestation of "the devil finds work for idle hands."

And while most will say the current and past administrations have a lot to answer for, I prefer to look forward and offer advice and possible solutions to help address this urgent problem.

There must be universal and continuous testing of children, which involves eyesight, hearing and other learning issues, upon entering the school system.

Early testing not only identifies the problem, it also creates the opportunity for early intervention, which is shown to help over 90 per cent of students. This levels the playing field and supports the goal of education for all.

Continuous testing must be done as it helps to identify the early stages of other educational pitfalls, such as abuse, neglect, malnutrition, etc.

Finally and immediately, the Ministries of Education, National Security and Social Services need to form a unit or improve communication so as to identify absent and truant students who require community police intervention and even social services help.

This is a preventative, integrated, strategic approach to "education," and if as a society we feel cost is a deterrent, please know that it is way cheaper than dealing with the costs of security on a personal, business and national level.

And ensuring that citizens get a sound education improves the overall fabric of our nation, as more people avoid a life of crime, and also positively contribute to our economy.

RONALD JOHN

psychologist