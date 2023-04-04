TTCB mourns North East coach, selector Moffett

David Moffett -

PROMINENT North East Zonal Council cricket coach and selector David Moffett, 78, was buried on Tuesday, one week after he succumbed to illness.

Moffett retired from the public service as acting County Superintendent and lived at El Reposo Road in Sangre Grande.

Qualified as an advanced-level coach by the regional cricket authorities, Moffett was instrumental in the development of cricketers Anisa Mohammed, a West Indies and world-rated spinner, and her sister Alicia.

He was also credited for playing a role in the career of Yannic Cariah who features for the regional team in white-ball cricket. Also among the young players to have benefitted from his coaching were Vasant Singh, a reserve on the West Indies team at the ICC Under-19 World Cup held last year in the Caribbean.

Among the North East cricketers to have passed under his wing are Devika Singh who went on the represent TT, and the talented Patia brothers, one of whom now plays club cricket for Endeavour in the Premier II South Zone.

Moffett also served as a national selector for several TT youth teams and was a captain and later president of the Explorers Cricket Club. He also coached the North East team to an inter-zone championship when it was sponsored by Courts, some years ago.

Paharry Sports Club in Sangre Grande paid tribute to Moffett in a Facebook post describing him as "one of the best coaches ever".

The club said Moffett was responsible for starting back hard-ball cricket in Paharry from 2013-2017.

He was remembered by his son Marc Ezin, also a cricketer, as “a loving, caring father and mentor who was also a no-nonsense person who loved to spend time with his family, and looked forward to reading the daily newspapers.”

Moffett was the father of five boys and six girls.

On Tuesday the TT Cricket Board extended condolences to Moffett’s family on his passing and thanked him for his long and dedicated service to the development of youth cricket at the national and zonal level.