Tech Voc centre fordisabled holds Open Day

Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael. FILE PHOTO -

THE work of the students of the Technical Vocational Centre for Persons with Disabilities – over the past year – as well as their talents and skills were on display when the centre hosted its annual Open Day.

The Open Day was held on Tuesday at the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection’s head office compound in Glen Road, Scarborough. Students entertained the attendees with various cultural items and displayed craft and produce that were on sale.

In addressing the small gathering, interim manager of the centre Mona Dillon said the children and the centre’s support staff were happy with what they had produced.

“The event seems to have met its objectives of highlighting the skills and talents of the students and increasing the visibility of people with special needs, especially in Tobago,” Dillon told Newsday.

THA deputy chief secretary and secretary of the divisio​​n Dr Faith BYisrael described the event as “the best thing I’ve had to do for the month.”

“Today is a celebration, not for people or children with disabilities, but for those who are differently abled and we in the Assembly will continue to do all that we need to do, so that you can continue doing all this amazing work,” BYisrael said as she addressed the gathering.