Subway Maracas Open Water Classic on May 7

An aerial view of Maracas Bay. - Jeff K Mayers

REGISTRATION is open for the Subway Maracas Open Water Classic, which splashes off on May 7 at 8 am at Maracas Bay.

Usually held in September or October, the annual open water race has been brought forward to hopefully capitalise on better race conditions.

In 2019 hazardous seas alerts forced two postponements of the race.

Aquatics Sports Association of TT official Neal Marcano told Newsday it was a unanimous decision by organisers to change the date.

"We didn't want to move the venue – just the time of year.

"If you know our history, we have been having problems (with the weather). After lunch you have the weather changing and affecting the races."

He said organisers will make a decision on whether hosting earlier in the year would be permanent.

"It's a trial run to see if it's successful."

There will be a youth 1,000m race and three adult races: 1,000m, 3,000m and 5,000m.

Action gets under way with the 5,000m race at 8 am, followed by the adult/youth 1,000m event at 10 am. The adult 3,000m race takes off at 11 am. Awards for various age groups will be held at 1 pm.

Registration closes April 30 at 6 pm.