Point Fortin man placed on bond for 2008 robbery

A 39-year-old labourer from Point Fortin, who in 2008 was committed to stand trial on six counts of robbery with aggravation, has been placed on a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for three years.

Justice Geoffrey Henderson, presiding in the San Fernando High Court, made the ruling on Monday after Lenny Mark pleaded guilty. The judge ordered that Mark of Reservoir Hill, return to court for sentencing if he breaches the order.

The trial began last month and six police witnesses gave evidence. Before the civilian witnesses gave evidence, Mark pleaded guilty.

The State contended that on March 15, 2008, at around 8.30 pm, an armed robbery occurred at Togetherness Bar at the Southern Main Road, Egypt Village in Point Fortin. Six patrons were robbed of jewellery and other personal items.

Constable Jaggernath, now an acting ASP, and Cpl Garraway of the Point Fortin CID began investigations and arrested Mark about an hour later, with a quantity of stolen jewellery from the robbery.

He was subsequently charged as an accomplice to the robberies and appeared in the Point Fortin Magistrates’ Court. Days after the robbery, the other suspect was shot dead in Port of Spain.

On July 31, 2008 then magistrate Hubert Charles committed Mark to stand trial in the High Court.

Mark was represented by Bryan Ramlal and Selwyn Ramlal while Ambay Ramkhelewan prosecuted the case. Ag ASP Jaggernath, formerly of the Point Fortin police station, laid the charges.