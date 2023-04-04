MP Paray: Secure your home in a way to safely exit in emergency

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray.

MAYARO MP Rushton Paray said burglar-proofed doors and windows have become a necessity given the serious levels of crime and lawlessness in the country.

Unfortunately, he added, this has led to a situation where escape during an emergency is hindered by the numerous keys needed to unlock the mechanisms on the burglar-proofed door or window.

The opposition MP made these comments in response to the tragedy in Siparia on Sunday in which a woman and her daughter perished in a fire when they were unable to escape from the burning house.

He said rampant crime and the need to secure homes from criminals created a dangerous situation for homeowners who can virtually be imprisoned in their own homes.

On Tuesday, a statement from Paray said a quick escape is critical in emergencies.

"However, when your escape is impeded by numerous keys, panic sets in. This can be especially problematic during a nighttime emergency when smoke and darkness can compound the situation and make escape even more difficult," Paray said.

The deaths on Sunday of Kemba Morris, 42, and her daughter Zaya Morris, eight, brought back "haunting memories" of the Persad family from Moruga – a couple and two of their children – who died in a fire some years ago. Paray revealed that one of the victims, Dennis Persad, was his cousin.

"His burnt body was found slumped at the bottom of a burglar-proofed gate with the remains of a child in one hand and a bunch of keys in the other. This is not a death that I would wish on my enemies, much less for someone that I know," Paray said.

"However, this is preventable. I have one recommendation that could give homeowners a fighting chance of escape. On all exit doors, use deadbolt locks where no keys are required to open to get out."

He said if a second layer of protection is necessary, people can install steel doors with only deadbolt latches on the inside thus having no need for locks or keys.

"If a burglar-proof gate is present, installing a quarter-inch steel sheet with a deadbolt latch to lock from the inside can provide added protection. No keys are required to exit," Paray said.

"There is no way anyone from the outside can open those doors, so safety is not compromised. However, an unobstructed exit is now available, with no keys required. My condolences go out to the family and friends of Kemba Morris."

He said he hopes the recommendations will be taken into consideration and help prevent similar tragedies in the future.