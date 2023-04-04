Ministry offers help to Siparia family after deadly fire

A fire officer at the scene where Kemba Morris, 42, and her seven year old daughter Zaya, perished in a house fire along Quinam Road, Siparia on Sunday morning. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has offered to help the family of the woman and her eight-year-old daughter who died in a fire at their home in Quinam Road, Siparia on Sunday morning.

The ministry also offered condolences to the family of the deceased, Kemba Morris, 42, and her daughter Zaya Morris.

A media statement on Tuesday from the ministry said the National Family Services Division, as well as the National Social Development Programme representatives, have already communicated with the family.

A team of representatives are expected to make a home visit on Thursday.

"Through the Family Services Division, emergency food support will be provided to the family as well as information on the grant offerings available to them during this difficult period."

These include the three-month rental assistance grant, with renewal for up to nine months.

It also includes the $1,000 clothing grant for each household member and school supplies for children — $700 at the primary school level and $1,000 at the secondary school.

The family can also get a grant for household items to replace appliances, amounting to $10,000.

The family can also get minor house repairs and sanitary plumbing assistance.

The statement said the family could also get funeral grants and any other assistance related to acquiring documents for the funeral arrangements.

"The Ministry was informed that the family is staying with a close relative and as such, efforts will be made to provide any amenities required to bring comfort at this time."

The ministry said it remains committed to providing emergency relief to the family. It also pledges to work with relevant authorities to help the family transition seamlessly after the tragic loss.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 am on Sunday and quickly spread. Morris' two other children as well as her sister managed to get out of the burning house. However, Morris and her daughter became trapped inside.

After the fire officers put out the flames, they wound the burnt remains of Morris and her daughter.

There were reports that burglar-proofing prevented them from getting out.