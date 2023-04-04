Man's burnt body found in Belmont; drugs, grenades found in Morvant

Police are trying to identify the burnt body of a man that was found in Belmont on Tuesday morning.

Port of Spain Task Force officers were on patrol at around 7.15 am when they received a report of a body at Maryland Hill, Belmont. They found the partially-burnt body in a box at the side of the road near the Lady Young.

Belmont police also visited the scene with officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I. A district medical officer was called in and declared the man dead.

Also, a series of searches by police in Morvant on Monday night led to the seizure of drugs, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and smoke grenades.

Police said the exercise began at around 9 pm and ended at around 10 pm.

During the operation, officers received information that weapons were being stored at a track at Second Caledonia Extension.

The officers searched a bushy area near a church where they found eight 12-gauge shotgun cartridges, a round of 5.56 (rifle) ammunition, a round of 7.62 ammunition, a round of .38 ammunition and three smoke grenades.

Police also found six packets of marijuana weighing 1,669 grammes.

No one was arrested in relation to the weapons or drugs.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Edwards, Supt Singh, ASP Callender and co-ordinated by acting Insp Gonzales with supervision by Sgt Mitchell, PC Nanan, the North Eastern Division Task Force and the Morvant CID.