Man hospitalised after stabbing in La Brea

File photo: San Fernando General Hospital.

A 55-year-old man who was stabbed with an icepick in Point D’or in La Brea on Sunday remained hospitalised up to Tuesday in serious condition.

A police report said Leslie Caesar got stabbed in the back and neck at around 5 pm at Banga Alley.

Residents alerted the police and Caesar was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital. He was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

No one has been held, but investigators believe the attack might be linked to a 2020 altercation with a man. La Brea police are investigating.