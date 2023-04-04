Man charged for threatening to kill police, possession of ammo

A POINT Fortin man was denied bail on Tuesday by a Couva magistrate before whom he appeared on multiple charges arising out of his arrest on the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Friday.

Michael Gopee, 32, appeared before senior magistrate Alexander Prince on six charges of making threats to kill police officers, possession of seven rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, possession of 60 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and possession of a magazine and other firearm components.

Prince refused Gopee's application for bail because of allegations related to the charges of making threats to kill the police and the possibility that this could be carried out if he was granted bail.

Gopee pleaded not-guilty to the six charges of making threats to kill police officers, but did not enter a please on the firearms-related charges since the prosecution did not recommend summary trial for him.

He was advised of his right to apply to a judge in chambers and will return to court on May 2.

On Saturday, police said in a press release, officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch stopped the driver of a Ford Ranger pick-up on the highway near Indian Trail – after the officers noticed the front seat passenger, a 32-year-old Point Fortin man, was not wearing his seatbelt.

The police said as officers approached the vehicle, the front seat passenger exited the pick-up and began running away while holding a black bag in his hands.

A chase ensued and the suspect was held a short distance away where the police found the black plastic bag to contain 60 rounds of 5.56 calibre ammunition which is used in high-powered assault rifles.

A search warrant was later executed at a Claxton Bay property allegedly belonging to the suspect where an ammunition magazine for an AK-47 assault rifle as well as seven rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition were found, the police added.

The suspect, police sources said, is the relative of a Government minister. Charges were laid by PC Roopan.