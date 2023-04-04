La Romaine gardener in court charged with double murder

A 29-year-old gardener from La Romaine appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday charged with the murders of Julian Baptiste and Jeremiah Joseph, which occurred on January 20.

Deshawn Ross, of Stella Street, appeared before magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh who denied bail and remanded him into police custody.

The matter was adjourned to May 1.

A police statement on Tuesday said Joseph, 37, and Baptiste, 31, both of La Romaine, were at a mini mart in the area with friends on January 20. A gunman walked into the mini mart and shot the two before escaping through a window.

Joseph and Baptiste died at the scene.

ASP Persad and Sgt Smith of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, supervised the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Ross on March 28.

WPC La Rode, also of the bureau, charged him on Saturday after advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.