La Brea man shot, wounded

File photo: San Fernando General Hospital.

A 25-year-old vendor from La Brea was wounded in a drive-by shooting while walking to his home early Monday.

The victim, Kareem Nelson, of Sobo Village, was at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) up to Tuesday.

The police said at around 1 am on Monday, Nelson was walking along the Southern Main Road in La Brea, and occupants of a black car shot him. The driver continued driving as Nelson fell to the ground.

La Brea police were alerted, and there were no other reports of injuries. Nelson was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital and later transferred to the SFGH.

The suspect remained at large, and Sgt Deonarine is leading investigations.