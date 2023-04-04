Alzarri, Romario and proper leadership

West Indies players celebrates after winning the T20 series against South Africa, at Wanderers stadium, in Johannesburg, South Africa, last Tuesday. - AP PHOTO

IN an interview after West Indies won the decisive T20 International against South Africa on March 28, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph said that he loved playing under Rovman Powell, the WI captain from Jamaica, who led them to an excellent victory, clinching the series 2-1.

He remarked that he felt comfortable when the skipper handed him the ball, as he had built in him the necessary confidence by telling him that it was up to him to win the match and he, the captain, had the faith in him to do the trick.

That quip alone inspired Alzarri to give his bowling that extra effort to beat the South Africans. I believe that, without actually knowing it, skipper Powell made the right comment, psychologically, to excite the positive intensity of his fast bowler’s approach. This fired up Alzarri’s enthusiasm to fetch victory against a foe that WI had not conquered on their home turf in almost ten years; in any format of the game.

It drove him to win the game by blowing away five of the opponents’ batsmen for 40 runs. It was indeed a worthy effort. He toppled the dangerous Quinton de Kock for 21, with the score at 32. The target of 221 kept getting smaller when he was brought back into the attack, instantly removing attacking left-handed batsman David Miller for 11. At 149/3, some sort of balance was achieved, however, South Africa still held the upper hand.

Joseph never lost his cool and got rid of three more wickets with the game in the balance. WI won the game by seven runs and with that victory, the series.

It was a magnificent performance generated by skipper Powell who seems to know how to get the best from his players. Yet, this would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the batting of Romario Shepherd in the lower order. At the close he was not out with 44 runs and Joseph on 14. They came together at 161/8 and added 59 for the undefeated ninth wicket. Shepherd was brilliant with the bat as he bludgeoned the bowlers using only 22 balls. It was a great effort by these two; Shepherd in the batting and Alzarri in bowling, plus a supporting role as batsman.

It was a fine feat by the West Indian team and praises are in order.

All this is to prove that cricket is a game not only for those who are adept at playing with a bat and ball or for those who are blessed with co-ordination of hand and feet, or even the number of people possessing natural ability. Not at all. It also goes to prove that one has to use their mental capacity to progress, to become better and better to reach the top.

For the young cricketers who are impressed with the game and love to enjoy all aspects of competition, knowing that it’s one that is played for the deep personal satisfaction of being better than one’s opponent, a lot more has to be known of the game.

Eventually, one understands that learning the art of batting, for instance, does not mean only the proper way to hold the bat, but also in how to run between the wickets; placing the ball between and away from fieldsmen; to concentrate and how much is involved in building an innings, thus establishing a score in order to satisfy one’s team with a good total.

It cannot be done without concentration, applying some brainwork in how to build an innings, thus having an advantage on your adversary. The same goes for bowling and fielding, with the understanding that all together the team works for their own advantage to get the better of the opponent.

Do not be carried away by the doubters and crucifiers who don’t believe that WI deserve any praise whatsoever.

There are many things that need improving but WI cricketers have to keep trying in spite of the naysayers. WI cricket produces some of the best players, the most flamboyant, eccentric and charismatic cricketers worldwide. Although the big, rich cricket countries in the world are robbing us of our talent because of our lack of financial resources, we still have to fight and keep producing them for the sake of cricket, plus the character and development of our beloved Caribbean countries.

Congrats coach Andre Coley and captain Rovman Powell.