2 men shot in their Arima mini-mart
Two Arima vendors are being treated for gunshot wounds after an attack at their businessplace on Tuesday morning.
Police said the men, aged 23 and 48, were at their mini-mart on Bamboo No 1, Maturita, when at around 7 am, two masked men walked into the businessplace and shot them several times.
The gunmen got into a black car parked nearby and drove off.
Passers by took the wounded men to hospital where they were both listed in stable condition.
The 23-year-old was shot in his neck and face while the 48-year-old was shot in his shoulder.
Arima police were called in and found 13 spent shells. No motive has been established for the shooting and no arrest made.
